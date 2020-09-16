|
Mourinho says Bale's motivation is high on his return to Spurs
Mouinho says Bale back at the "club of his heart"
Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.
Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe'
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho describes new signing Gareth Bale as one of the'top players in Europe' and says he is a great addition but the team is notyet complete.
