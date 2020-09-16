Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho says Bale's motivation is high on his return to Spurs

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Mourinho says Bale's motivation is high on his return to Spurs
Mouinho says Bale back at the "club of his heart"

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' [Video]

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:25Published
Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe' [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe'

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho describes new signing Gareth Bale as one of the'top players in Europe' and says he is a great addition but the team is notyet complete.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria [Video]

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Jose Mourinho had doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude but says he has fullbelief in him now after the Frenchman rescued Spurs from an embarrassing nightin the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:12Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Dele Alli: Paris St-Germain target Tottenham and England forward

 Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Tottenham's out-of-favour England forward Dele Alli.
BBC News

Son scores four as Spurs thrash Southampton

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Bale says ´household name´ Mourinho was key to his Tottenham return

Gareth Bale is confident Jose Mourinho will be the man to bring Tottenham fans the trophies they are...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily Star


Tottenham morning headlines as Jose Mourinho addresses Bale's imminent return

Tottenham morning headlines as Jose Mourinho addresses Bale's imminent return All the very latest Tottenham Hotspur news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Jose...
Football.london - Published

Bale opinion of Mourinho unearthed as Tottenham speculation continues

Gareth Bale has made no secret of his admiration of Jose Mourinho in the past, as speculation of a...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



Tweets about this

Mourinho_FC_

Mourinho_FC_ RT @TranSPURS: Jose says Bale's motivation to play for Tottenham again could see him play sooner than expected: "He's so happy to be with… 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs' [Video]

'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs'

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says it is mouthwatering for Tottenham to bring in Gareth Bale and is a great signing by Jose Mourinho.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Mourinho refuses to comment on Bale transfer speculation [Video]

Mourinho refuses to comment on Bale transfer speculation

Mourinho tight-lipped over Bale speculation

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published
Mourinho refuses to comment on Bales transfer speculation [Video]

Mourinho refuses to comment on Bales transfer speculation

Mourinho tightlipped over Bale speculation

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published