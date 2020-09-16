Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid .

Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is on the verge of agreeing a deal with Tottenham, seven years after leaving the Premier League club.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with LokomotivPlovdiv, Mourinho said: “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I don’tcomment on players from other clubs.

Manager Jose Mourinho refuses to speculate on Tottenham being in talks with Gareth Bale, and describes his squad as a puzzle.

