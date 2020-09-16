Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Global  
 

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.


José Mourinho

'When new signing completes puzzle, it's great for the team' - Mourinho won't speculate on Bale

 Manager Jose Mourinho refuses to speculate on Tottenham being in talks with Gareth Bale, and describes his squad as a puzzle.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with LokomotivPlovdiv, Mourinho said: “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I don’tcomment on players from other clubs.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners [Video]

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Bale set to arrive in England on Friday for Spurs return

 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.
Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward on verge of agreeing Tottenham return

 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is on the verge of agreeing a deal with Tottenham, seven years after leaving the Premier League club.
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
Spurs come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
Real Madrid CF

Reguilon at Spurs for medical - Thursday's football gossip

 Tottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.
No comment from Jose Mourinho as Gareth Bale is linked with Tottenham return

Jose Mourinho was not prepared to give anything away as Gareth Bale’s representatives work on a...
Bale opinion of Mourinho unearthed as Tottenham speculation continues

Gareth Bale has made no secret of his admiration of Jose Mourinho in the past, as speculation of a...
Gareth Bale return will improve Tottenham Hotspur – former Spurs defender Michael Dawson (Video)

Gareth Bale is reportedly very close to returning to Tottenham Hotspur, and Michael Dawson, his...
Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits it is 'impossible' for the Spurs squad to ignore speculation surrounding the return of Gareth Bale to the club from Real Madrid.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho refused to confirm the club are interested in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, but did admit he has long been an admirer of the Wales captain.

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish..

