Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published
'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs'

'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs'

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says it is mouthwatering for Tottenham to bring in Gareth Bale and is a great signing by Jose Mourinho.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gareth Bale to complete Spurs transfer this week, says agent

Gareth Bale's move back to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid will be completed this week, the...
Mid-Day - Published

Tottenham icon ‘absolutely buzzing’ about Gareth Bale return and says Welshman’s arrival will give Jose Mourinho’s side ‘massive lift’

Former Tottenham captain Micheal Dawson has told talkSPORT he is ‘absolutely buzzing’ about old...
talkSPORT - Published

Gareth Bale return crucial for Harry Kane and Man Utd should have battled Spurs

Gareth Bale return crucial for Harry Kane and Man Utd should have battled Spurs Paul Merson Column: Gareth Bale's return to Tottenham pivotal but won't get them top four, Chelsea...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published
Dier: Impossible to ignore Bale rumours [Video]

Dier: Impossible to ignore Bale rumours

Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits it is 'impossible' for the Spurs squad to ignore speculation surrounding the return of Gareth Bale to the club from Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:04Published
Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published