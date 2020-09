Two new Stop, Swab, and Go locations open until Friday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Two new Stop, Swab, and Go locations open until Friday If you need to get tested for COVID-19, two drive thru Stop, Swab and Go test sites will be open until Friday. They are the Texes Station and Fiesta Henderson locations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 -- TWO DRIVE THRU"STOP, SWAB AND GO" TEST SITESWILL BE OPEN UNTIL FRIDAY.THEY ARE THE TEXAS STATION ANDFIESTA HENDERSON LOCATIONS THEYWILL BE OPEN NOW THROUGH FRIDAYFROM 6 A-M UNTIL 2 P-M.THE TESTS ARE FREE, AND WE HAVEA LINK TO REGISTER FOR ANAPPOINTMENT ON OUR WEBSITEK-T-N-V DOT COM.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- BREAKING





You Might Like

Tweets about this Marilyn Kirkpatrick As part of the “Stop, Swab, and Go” program, Eldorado HS (near Nellis Blvd & Washington Ave.) is joining the 3 othe… https://t.co/KImIvvbFDX 3 days ago

Related videos from verified sources 4 drive-thru test sites open now through Friday



The county is operating 4 drive-thru test sites now through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week. The sites at Texas station and fiesta Henderson will also be open next week. The tests are free. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 4 days ago An Author Hopes that Writing About Wrongs Can Right Some Wrongs



Danny Gardner grew up listening to stories from two different uncles—one who was a decorated Chicago police officer and one who was a decorated Chicago gang member. Stories from both uncles and his.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:53 Published 5 days ago Officials expand Stop, Swab, and go testing



More COVID-19 testing sites will soon be available. County officials are expanding locations for their Stop, Swab, and Go testing stations. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 1 week ago