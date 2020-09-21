Zendaya makes history at Emmys
Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest winner of an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy at this years Emmys Awards.
Emmy 2020: Jimmy Kimmel hosts, Succession, Schitt's Creek, Watchmen win big | Oneindia NewsThe Emmys used to be a night full of entertainment but the pandemic sent it virtual and there was an assumption that as a result it may be somewhat lacklustre but that was not the case at all. hese are..
Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime EmmysSchitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.
'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy AwardsThe 2020 Emmys were filled with highlights, from Jennifer Aniston extinguishing a fire to 'Schitt's Creek' and Zendaya making award show history.