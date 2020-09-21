Global  
 

Zendaya makes history at Emmys

Zendaya makes history at Emmys

Zendaya makes history at Emmys

Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest winner of an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy at this years Emmys Awards.


