CBS News' Paula Reid Joins Eyewitness News About Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Jessical Kartalija talked with Reid about next steps to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.


Felicity Jones Honors Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Her Death

Following the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Sept. 18,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •NewsyDenver PostFOXNews.comCBS News


Trump learns of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from reporters

President Trump learned about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from reporters...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldNPRWorldNews


Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What happens with the Supreme Court vacancy?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What happens with the Supreme Court vacancy? The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has thrust the Senate into uncharted political...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNews



Americans From All Backgrounds Celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Americans From All Backgrounds Celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg died of complications from cancer on September 18 at the age of 87.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 03:01Published
RBG's death will add to volatility: advisor [Video]

RBG's death will add to volatility: advisor

RegentAtlantic's Chris Cordaro says the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could bring more downside to the equity markets. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how it could impact the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:33Published
Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee This Weekend; Durbin Urges Republicans Not To Confirm Before Election [Video]

Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee This Weekend; Durbin Urges Republicans Not To Confirm Before Election

President Donald Trump says he'll name his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court this weekend, after funeral services for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says Republicans..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:48Published