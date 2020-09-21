Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’
Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both..
The Verge

Microsoft Acquires Video Game Company ZeniMax in $7.5 Billion Deal

 The company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media puts it in a strong position against Sony just weeks before the release of their next generation of gaming consoles.
NYTimes.com

Microsoft’s new digital Xbox store now available to all Xbox One owners

 Microsoft

Microsoft’s redesigned Xbox store rolls out digitally to all users today, after its successful initial deployment to insiders early last..
The Verge

Microsoft Buys Bethesda, the Company That Makes Hit Games Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, for $7.5 Billion

 Microsoft announced Monday that it will buy ZeniMax Media, the company that owns well-known video game publisher Bethesda, for $7.5 billion in cash. It’s one..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft details its plan to become ‘water positive’ by 2030

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced plans to become carbon negative by 2030. But the company...
engadget - Published


Tweets about this