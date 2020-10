West Palm Beach woman fueled by faith is feeding her community

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 weeks ago

For as long as she can remember, Stephanie Sears says the kitchen has been the heart of the home in her family.

SHE'S ON A MISSION TO MAKESURE NO ONE IN HER COMMUNITYGOES HUNGRY!

TONIGHT WE'REINTRODUCING YOU TO A WOMAN WHOIS PROUD TO CALL OUR AREA HERHOME..

AND SPENDS EVERY MOMENTSHE CAN INSPIRING OTHERS.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S CHRIS GILMORESPENT THE MORNING WITHSTEPHANIE SEARS AS SHE SERVEDUP FOOD FOR THE SOUL.<< FOR AS LONG AS SHE CANREMEMBER STEPHANIE SEARS SAYSTHE KITCHEN HAS BEEN THE HEARTOF THE HOME IN HER FAMILY.SHARING FOOD IS ALWAYS A WAYOF SHOWING IF I CARE ABOUTSOMEONE I FEED YOU AS SHE DIGSINTO HER MOTHERPUDDING SHEKITCHEN BEING A PLACE WHEREMEMORIES AND MEALS ARE MADE.WHEN SHEDESSERTS TO HER LOVED ONESHE AT HER CHURCH PEACEFULZION IN WEST PALM BEACH TWICEA WEEK FEEDING THE COMMUNITY.IF A BOX OF FOOD CAN MAKE ADIFFERENCE IN SOMEONE'S LIFETHEN I THANK GOD FOR LETTINGME BE THAT CONDUIT TO GIVE ITTO THEM FOR THE PPL WHOLOST THEIR JOBS FOR THE PEOPLEWHO HAVE NO OTHER RESOURCESITWHERE WE FIRST MET SEARSEARLIER THIS MONTH WHILEINVESTIGATING HOW CARES ACTFUNDING IS BEING USED TO FEEDFAMILIES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY.I AM SO PROUD OF HER THERE ISSOMEBODY WHO CARES AND THATSO IMPORTANT THEREWHO CARES SEARSMOTHER REVCLAUDIA SPRADLEY SAYS ONVOLUNTEER DAYS WHEN SHEAT THE CHURCH SHEROAD OR BEHIND THE WHEELDELIVERING MEALS THEY KNOWSTEPHANIE COMING DOWN THESTREET IN HER SNEAKERS...LETTING THOSE WHO NEED THEHELP KNOW SOMETHING IMPORTANTHERE IS SOMEBODY WHO CARESAND THATTHERESEARS SAYS SHETO TAKE ANYTHING FORGRANTED...ESPECIALLY IN 2012WHEN HER HUSBAND, DESCRIBED ASTHE HEARTBEAT OF THE FAMILY,PASSED AWAY.

ONE DAY YOUMARRIED FOR 28 YEARS THE NEXTDAY HECAME A TEMPORARY DEPARTUREFROM THE CHURCH I WENT THROUGHA REDISCOVERY I DECIDED INEEDED TO FIND OUT WHO I WASAGAIN AND PART OF IT TO ME WASGOING BACK HOME AND GOING BACKHOME MEANT GOING BACK TOPEACEFUL ZION FEEDING HER SOULAND HER FAITH.

SEARS INCLUDESHER FAMILY AS MUCH AS POSSIBLEHOPING THEY WILL KEEP HER ANDHER MOM'S LEGACY GOING.

THATIS ONE THING I HAVE LEARNED ISTHAT WE JUST HAVE TO GET FROMDAY TO DAY TO DAY.

AND EVEN ONTHE HARDEST DAYS - A MASKCAN'T HIDE HER SMILING FACEAND ALL SHE'S DONE TO LIFT UPHER COMMUNITY.

IN WPB CG NC 5.