New coronavirus cases reported at Madison City schools

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

New cases.

Today i called madison city school superintendent ed nicholsand the school's athletic director.

They never returned my calls.

The only answer i got was this short text message from the district spokesperson.

It only states there are new cases but no solid numbers.

Monday, i learned the number of coronavirus cases on the bob jones high school football team is in double digits.

There are about 70 players on the team.

That means at least one in every seven of them tested positive.

It also explains why the district said about 80 people connected to the football team are self-quarantining.

Bob jones and james clemens both remained closed to students today.

The same day they were supposed to return.

That won't happen now until at least next monday.

I repeatedly asked the district the number of new cases but never got an answer about specifics.

Last friday, madison city schools confirmed at least 15 positive cases across the district.

The district also refused to answer questions about other any additional safety precatuions that might be taken as a result of the outbreak.

The district p-i-o told me this afternoon any confirmed new numbers would be reflected in the districts weekly report -- on friday.

Live in madison, max cohan, waay