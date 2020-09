Schools: The New Normal | New York City's Youngest Students Head Back To School, While Most Others Remain All-Remote CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:34s - Published Schools: The New Normal | New York City's Youngest Students Head Back To School, While Most Others Remain All-Remote By Monday night, city parks were packed with kids and adults blowing off steam from a stressful first full day of remote learning. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. 0

