John Lennon 80th birthday tribute concert announced

The second 'Dear John' tribute in honour of the late John Lennon will take place virtually on what would have been The Beatles legend's 80th birthday.


John Lennon's son to host radio show to mark what would have been the Beatle's 80th birthday

John Lennon's son to host radio show to mark what would have been the Beatle's 80th birthday John Lennon's youngest son is hosting a radio show about his father to mark what would have been the...
Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special [Video]

Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special

Sean Ono Lennon has interviewed Sir Paul McCartney about his relationship with his late father as part of a BBC special to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.

Paul McCartney plays unheard Beatles song 'Just Fun' [Video]

Paul McCartney plays unheard Beatles song 'Just Fun'

Sir Paul McCartney marks his late bandmate John Lennon's 80th birthday by performing a snippet of the unheard Beatles song, 'Just Fun', on BBC Radio 2.

New John Lennon biography exploring final year of his life [Video]

New John Lennon biography exploring final year of his life

A new John Lennon biography by music historian Kenneth Womack will explore the final year of the Beatles legend's life.

