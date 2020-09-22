Global  
 

Brooklyn Municipal Building To Be Renamed For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published
The Brooklyn Municipal Building is being renamed after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Katie Johnston reports.


