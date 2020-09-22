Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases.

The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales.

Report by Browna.

