Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff's Department Over Leaked Photos Of Crash Scene Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:31s - Published 7 minutes ago Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff's Department Over Leaked Photos Of Crash Scene Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS Los Angeles. 0

