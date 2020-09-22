Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant sues LA County Sheriff's Department

In California, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, is suing the LA county sheriff's department.

She says photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others, were leaked to the public.

