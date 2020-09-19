Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quote of the Day: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Quote of the Day: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Quote of the Day: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation", Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Watch live: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

 After a private ceremony, the public will be able to pay its respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps.
CBS News

At the Supreme Court, a Farewell to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Over three days at the court and the Capitol, the nation will mourn and celebrate a remarkable legacy.
NYTimes.com

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court for final time

 Even as President Donald Trump readied a potential replacement, Ginsburg's family, friends, former clerks and colleagues prepared for a last goodbye.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Author says Ruth Bader Ginsburg died hoping for a liberal Supreme Court majority that never materialized

Linda Hirshman, author of "Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to...
CBS News - Published

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Jacinda Ardern has reacted to the death of feminist icon and US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg President Donald Trump is urging the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



Tweets about this

bornbama72

April Mahoney Bama❤️ RT @TheNightlyMuse: @RealJamesWoods They forgot to hold up a quote sign with RBG's opinion on Kaepernick's "dumb & disrespectful" protest.… 6 minutes ago

mochojane

Carol Colvin RT @GratefulnessOrg: "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." -Ruth Bader Ginsburg… 9 minutes ago

growtellcentral

Grow & Tell Central ⬆️🗣🔥 “I’m a very strong believer in listening and learning from others.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg #RBGLegacy #RBG #quote 2 hours ago

benob48

Ben O'Beirne RT @nytimes: President Trump questioned Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that her replacement on the Supreme Court be chosen by the… 4 hours ago

nep

Travis Smith LOVE THIS QUOTE “My liberal friends have over many decades gotten very used to … having a liberal court, but that’s… https://t.co/pIVjIrqElR 4 hours ago

thinkinginwords

@thinkinginwords "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you," - Ruth Bader Gins… https://t.co/qulZbpgf9F 5 hours ago

alexschmidt767

Alex RT @joshdefiled: Bro I just told my 3 year old son Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and he freaked the***out and perfectly recited a 3 paragraph… 5 hours ago

TheNightlyMuse

Nic Bahamonde @RealJamesWoods They forgot to hold up a quote sign with RBG's opinion on Kaepernick's "dumb & disrespectful" prote… https://t.co/7Kr9zEDZuR 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 9/23 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/23

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court today and Thursday, coronavirus has claimed 200,000+ lives in the U.S., and NASA shares..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol

Justice Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th, at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars' [Video]

Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'

U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the death of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday continued to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published