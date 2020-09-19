Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Services Honors Life Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Services Honors Life Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Christina Ruffini reports even in her death, she's breaking another barrier.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Felicity Jones Honors Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Her Death

Following the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Sept. 18,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNewsyJerusalem PostNew Zealand HeraldNewsmaxMediaiteCTV News


Rep. Donna Shalala Reflects On The Life & Legacy Of Her Friend Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Congresswoman Donna Shalala said...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


WATCH Trump Rally In North Carolina Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally at 7 PM EST in North Carolina on Saturday evening....
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:42Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, honored the late Supreme Court justice with pushups at the Capitol.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 00:26Published
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol [Video]

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday (September 25) as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published