Services Honors Life Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:40s - Published
50 seconds ago
Christina Ruffini reports even in her death, she's breaking another barrier.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Following the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Sept. 18,...
E! Online - Published
6 days ago Also reported by •
CBS News • USATODAY.com • Newsy • Jerusalem Post • New Zealand Herald • Newsmax • Mediaite • CTV News
Reflecting on the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Congresswoman Donna Shalala said...
cbs4.com - Published
5 days ago Also reported by •
CBS News
President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally at 7 PM EST in North Carolina on Saturday evening....
Mediaite - Published
6 days ago Also reported by •
CBS News • Newsy
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, honored the late Supreme Court justice with pushups at the Capitol. Credit: Huffington Post Duration: 00:26 Published 7 minutes ago
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday (September 25) as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 9 minutes ago