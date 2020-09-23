|
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall Of Fame Running Back, Dead At 77
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall Of Fame Running Back, Dead At 77
Gale Sayers will always be remembered as one of the most electrifying players in NFL history, after a legendary career with the Chicago Bears.
He has died at age 77.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|