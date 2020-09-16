'My heart breaks' for Breonna Taylor -Kentucky AG

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's voice broke with emotion during a press conference on Wednesday while discussing the grand jury decision to indict one of three white police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor, saying, "I understand that as a Black man how painful this is."
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health. Instead, Business Insider reports he argued that the same number of Americans would've died of COVID-19 even if states hadn't enforced any shutdown measures.
Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32Published