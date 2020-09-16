Global  
 

'My heart breaks' for Breonna Taylor -Kentucky AG

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:19s
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's voice broke with emotion during a press conference on Wednesday while discussing the grand jury decision to indict one of three white police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor, saying, "I understand that as a Black man how painful this is."


