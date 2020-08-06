New Hartford moving to hybrid learning plan

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

After some confusion among parents, New Hartford Superintendent Robert Nole confirms the district will follow the hybrid plan laid out in its original reopening plan.

After a more than four hour board of education meeting last night, parents and teachers still had many questions about what that plan is.

While a lot was talked about and proposed, nole says the hybrid plan that starts monday, is the plan that was agreed upon before starting virtual.

With last night's confusion... came a lot of frustration... so much, that a petition started circulating online calling for the removal of the superintendent.

Parents and teachers say they don't have enough time to plan... and the sudden change from fully remote to hybrid isn't the best decision for everyone in the district.

They also feel the district failed to communicate plans to the teachers and staff.

Nole says there has been communication throughout the whole process.

"challenges are exponential, everyone is doing more with less, we're in a global pandemic, we provided professional development opportunities during the summer, we also had conference days at the beginning of the school year.

We are working together and want to ensure there is a smooth transition."

He says as far as communication with parents about plans on monday, they should be hearing from their principals who will be sending out information this week, including procedures, protocols, transportation, and school schedules.

And about that online petition i mentioned earlier, nole said he was not aware it and he didn.

