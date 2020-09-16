Time Magazine reveals annual list of World's 100 most Influential People Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Time Magazine reveals annual list of World's 100 most Influential People Time Magazine is revealing its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people each of the issue's eight worldwide covers highlights members of the time-100.That includes record-breaking artist The weeknd, and alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as performer Megan the Stallion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MEMBERS OF THE TIME-100.THAT INCLUDES RECORD-BREAKINGARTIST "THE WEEKEND" ANDALPHABET C-E-OSUNDAR PICHAI...AS WELL AS PERFORMER 'MEGANTHE STALLION'.ANOTHER COVER SHOWS AMERICA'STOP INFECTIOUS DISEASESPECIALIST -- DOCTOR ANTHONYFAUCI.ALSO INCLUDED IS A COVER WITH'BLACK LIVES MATTER' FOUNDERS--PATRISSE CULLORS, ALICIAGARZA, AND OPAL TOMETI.COVID-19 FRONTLINE NURSE - -AMY O'SULLIVAN - - IS PICTUREDON ANOTHER COVER.HERE'S A LOOK AT SOME SHOWS YOUCA



