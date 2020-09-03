Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92.

DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications.

The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli.

DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960.

The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto.

During their time together the band had four No.