Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92.

DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications.

The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli.

DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960.

The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto.

During their time together the band had four No.


Tommy DeVito: Four Seasons founding member dies aged 92

 The founding member of the US pop group had been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
Four Seasons original member Tommy DeVito dead of coronavirus at 92

 Tommy DeVito, whose bad boy image was immortalized in the hit 'Jersey Boys,' passed away in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21.
Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 from COVID

 Tommy DeVito -- one of the original members of the iconic Doo-Wop group, The Four Seasons -- has died from coronavirus. 'Casino' actor Alfredo Nittoli confirmed..
Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102

 Spanish flu survivor Evelyn Schroedl is living through another pandemic. But, at age 102, she’s COVID-free and still playing tennis. Chip Reid has her story.
Heroes in Harm's Way: Covid-19 show sparks sexism debate in China

 A new drama has China asking if women are being written out of its epidemic history.
Study looks at ties between schools and people with increased risk for COVID-19 [Video]

Study looks at ties between schools and people with increased risk for COVID-19

Study looks at ties between schools and people with increased risk for COVID-19

MoneyBagg Yo Says Gunman Wasn't Targeting Him at Vegas Birthday Party

 MoneyBagg Yo is denying rumors he was the target in a shooting during his birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The Memphis rapper and Yo Gotti protege addressed..
Raiders open new Las Vegas stadium with statement win over Saints

 The Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium with a game to remember as Derek Carr and Co. notched a signature win against the Saints.
SC calls Delhi House notice to Facebook coercive, panel defers hearing

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday frowned upon the tone and tenor of “coercive” summons issued by the Raghav Chadha-headed peace and harmony committee of Delhi..
Facebook will reject political ads claiming an early victory in November

Facebook will reject ads from Donald Trump and Joe Biden claiming victory before the winner of the US election is..
Full Statement: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer address [Video]

Full Statement: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer address

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer dubs second wave a ‘failure of government’ [Video]

Starmer dubs second wave a ‘failure of government’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Remembering Tommy DeVito, the Founding Member of the Four Seasons | Billboard News [Video]

Remembering Tommy DeVito, the Founding Member of the Four Seasons | Billboard News

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

Founding Member Of The Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Has Died [Video]

Founding Member Of The Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Has Died

A founding member of the legendary group The Four Seasons, Tommy DeVito, has died from the coronavirus.

Black Bear Pays Quick Visit To B.C. Hotel [Video]

Black Bear Pays Quick Visit To B.C. Hotel

A spokesperson for the Four Season Whistler said no guests came into contact with the black bear.

