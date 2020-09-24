Protests erupt over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor case.
NEWS: One of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky will face chagres.
Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNadia Romero reports a grand jury decided not to charge three police officers in Taylor's death.
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor caseA Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
Two Police Officers Shot In Louisville ProtestLaura Podesta reports protesters were angry that a grand jury decided not to charge three officers in the Breonna Taylor's death.