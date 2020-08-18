Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death Valley still scorching after record-breaking summer

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Death Valley still scorching after record-breaking summer

Death Valley still scorching after record-breaking summer

Death Valley is still scorching after a record-breaking summer.

The national park saw an average temperature of 102.7 degrees, making it the 4th hottest summer on record.

The park had 35 days over 120 degrees and six nights over 100 degrees.

May, Aug.

And Sept.

All saw the hottest day or night ever recorded for that month.

SUMMER ON RECORD.THEY HAD 35 DAYS OVER 120DEGREES.AND 6-NIGHTS OVER 100-HUNDREDDEGREES.MAY, AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER ALLSAW THE HOTTEST DAY OR NIGHT -EVER RECORDED FOR THAT MONTH.ADLIB WITH JUSTINWE START IN THE 70S THISMORNING, HIT THE LOW 90S BYNOON, AND REACH 100 BY3:00 P.M.AS SOUTHWEST GUSTS HIT 20 MPH.SUNSHINE MAY MIX WITH WILDFIRE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published