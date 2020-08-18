Death Valley still scorching after record-breaking summer
Death Valley is still scorching after a record-breaking summer.
The national park saw an average temperature of 102.7 degrees, making it the 4th hottest summer on record.
The park had 35 days over 120 degrees and six nights over 100 degrees.
May, Aug.
And Sept.
All saw the hottest day or night ever recorded for that month.
