Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dozens protest the replacement of Justice Ginsburg outside Mitch McConnell’s home in Washington D.C

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Dozens protest the replacement of Justice Ginsburg outside Mitch McConnell’s home in Washington D.C

Dozens protest the replacement of Justice Ginsburg outside Mitch McConnell’s home in Washington D.C

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell's, home in Washington, D.C.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell's, home in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday morning, (September 24) to protest against the decision to replace the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, before November's election.

McConnell previously said he would move to confirm Trump’s nominee if there were a vacancy during this year.

Ginsburg had expressed her desire not to be replaced until a new president takes office.

Please credit “@Manthos4WV




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Will McConnell Win Again? [Video]

Will McConnell Win Again?

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight. The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. In 2016,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:54Published
Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published
President Trump Promises To Name Replacement For Ruth Bader Ginsburg. [Video]

President Trump Promises To Name Replacement For Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg's death is setting up a big fight on Capitol Hill over who should get to name her replacement, and it's thrown a new wrinkle into the presidential election. Debra Alfarone reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published