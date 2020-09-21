Dozens of demonstrators gathered near Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell's, home in Washington, D.C.

Dozens protest the replacement of Justice Ginsburg outside Mitch McConnell’s home in Washington D.C

On Thursday morning, (September 24) to protest against the decision to replace the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, before November's election.

McConnell previously said he would move to confirm Trump’s nominee if there were a vacancy during this year.

Ginsburg had expressed her desire not to be replaced until a new president takes office.

