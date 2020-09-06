Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneering champion of women’s rights and the second woman ever to serve on the nation's highest court, died on Friday at her home in Washington surrounded by her family.

She was 87.

The cause was complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Court said in a statement.

Rising from a working-class upbringing in Brooklyn, New York, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993.

During her decades on the court, she provided key votes in landmark rulings securing equal rights for women, expanding gay rights and safeguarding abortion rights.

Her departure could dramatically alter the court’s ideological balance, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority.

The Senate confirmation battle over a Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg is likely to be fierce - especially since Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee in an election year in 2016 because, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the time, (quote), “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice.

Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” But on Friday night, McConnell made it clear that that rationale would not apply here, saying in a statement, (quote), “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” Supreme Court appointments require Senate confirmation, and Trump's fellow Republicans control the chamber.

Trump, seeking re-election on November 3, already has appointed two conservatives to lifetime posts on the court - Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Known as the "Notorious RBG", Ginsburg had become something of a cult figure for liberals in recent years.

She was also the subject of the documentary “RBG” and the film “On the Basis of Sex,” both released in 2018.

Summing up her lifelong work toward gender equality, Ginsburg said in the documentary, (quote), “I ask no favor for my sex.

All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.” NPR reported that Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter just days before her death, saying her (quote) "most fervent wish" is to not be replaced until a new president is installed.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Booker: GOP doing "tremendous" damage to Senate in rush to fill Ginsburg's seat

 New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says Republican efforts to confirm a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court "does a tremendous amount..
CBS News

Blunt says there's "plenty of time" to confirm Ginsburg's replacement

 Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
CBS News

Filling Ginsburg's seat: What the Senate does next

 CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes reports on when to expect a vote on the next Supreme Court nominee.
CBS News

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell moving to fill Ginsburg seat

 Former President Bill Clinton reflects on the passing of the Supreme Court justice he appointed 27 years ago, and on Republicans' efforts to quickly name her..
CBS News

John Dickerson on the Senate's impending Supreme Court fight

 "60 Minutes" correspondent on the history of SCOTUS confirmation hearings, and Mitch McConnell's reversal over the principle of voting on high court picks during..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

 President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald

The senators to watch during Supreme Court nomination fight

 The fate of the next Supreme Court nominee, yet unnamed, rests with a narrowly divided Senate with weeks before the presidential election. Here are some of the..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US [Video]

Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US

The deal, which will keep the video-sharing app TikTok available in the US, was approved by the Trump administration after it threatened to ban it over security concerns.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:28Published

Trump's WeChat app store ban delayed by California judge

 The news adds yet another buffer in the ongoing app battle between the U.S. and China.
USATODAY.com

UFC's Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman Go Nuclear, Trump Calls In

 If you think the Presidential election has gotten ugly, check out the intensely angry exchange between 2 UFC fighters ... and Donald Trump makes it clear whose..
TMZ.com

Pelosi says Democrats 'have our options' when asked about impeaching Trump if he replaces Ginsburg

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death less than two months before the election has fueled a fierce debate over the timing of her replacement.
USATODAY.com

Court Court Judicial institution with authority to resolve legal disputes

Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views

 LONDON: Three-time Grand Slam champion has urged officials to consider renaming Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena over the Australian's anti-gay stance, saying:..
WorldNews
Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family [Video]

Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family

Court gives Jewish settler three life sentences for murdering a Palestinian toddler and his parents in an arson attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:57Published
SSR death case: Dipesh sent to custody till Sep 09, his lawyer files plea against NCB [Video]

SSR death case: Dipesh sent to custody till Sep 09, his lawyer files plea against NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a court. Dipesh has been sent to NCB custody till September 09. "He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since September 04, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hours. Court has called for reply from NCB," said Dipesh Sawant's lawyer. Dipesh was arrested by NCB yesterday, for his role in procuring and handling of drugs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

John Dickerson on SCOTUS fights

 “60 Minutes” correspondent John Dickerson looks at the history of Supreme Court confirmation battles, and at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's..
CBS News

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm [Video]

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to question his timing as he looks to woo Hispanic voters ahead of the November 3rd election. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray [Video]

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell stance on SCOTUS

 Clinton said Mr. Trump and McConnell are "for whatever maximizes their power."
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 20, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Former President Bill Clinton and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Transcript: Bill Clinton on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former President Bill Clinton, that aired Sunday, September 20, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

The Republican race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - States of America

 The GOP held up hearings for President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016. But it's a different story for President Trump's nominee in 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

For McConnell, Ginsburg’s Death Prompts Stark Turnabout

 The majority leader pledged that President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg would receive a Senate vote, despite his 2016 move to block President..
NYTimes.com

McConnell Vows Vote on Ginsburg Replacement as Her Death Reshapes the 2020 Race

 Democrats warn Republicans to follow the precedent they set in 2016, when they refused to consider President Barack Obama’s choice for the court on the grounds..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Donors Flood Democrats With Cash After Ginsburg's Death

Democrats have deluged their candidates' campaigns and causes with cash in record amounts since the...
Newsmax - Published

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at Age 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •NewsyNew Zealand HeraldCTV NewsCBS NewsSBSBusiness Insider



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin justices remember Ginsburg [Video]

Wisconsin justices remember Ginsburg

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet say late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired their own careers.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 10:03Published
Congresswoman Donna Shalala: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'Was A Giant' In Women's Rights [Video]

Congresswoman Donna Shalala: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'Was A Giant' In Women's Rights

CBS4's Karli Barnett spoke with the congresswoman about her friendship with the late Supreme Court justice.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published
Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Senate leaders are at odds over whether the seat should be filled before the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published