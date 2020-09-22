Chris Broussard: LeBron needs to dominate if Lakers are going to win GM 4 VS Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to talk what he expects to see in the Game 4 match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

Broussard still picks the Lakers to win, but questions if LeBron James is as focused on the Nuggets as he need to be to lead the Lakers to a 3-1 series.