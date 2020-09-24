Gigi Hadid & Zayn Welcome First Baby Girl Together | Billboard News

Last night Zayn Malik revealed he and Gig Hadid welcomed a baby girl! The usually social-media-shy...

Gigi Hadid is breaking her silence after becoming a mom! The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on...

It's a party of three! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The supermodel and former...

of today Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome daughter Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid are officially new parents.… https://t.co/RvjjwA4T4g 9 minutes ago

IMAGE Media "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Gigi wrote on Instagr… https://t.co/lE37iXQYZe 5 minutes ago