Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'America’s Got Talent' Reveals Season 15 Winner | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:28s - Published
'America’s Got Talent' Reveals Season 15 Winner | Billboard News

'America’s Got Talent' Reveals Season 15 Winner | Billboard News

The results are in.

And the winner of 'America’s Got Talent 2020 is…Brandon Leake.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale [Video]

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
'America's Got Talent' crowns spoken word poet winner in emotional season finale [Video]

'America's Got Talent' crowns spoken word poet winner in emotional season finale

Poet Brandon Leake delivered emotional performances about his daughter, the Black Lives Matter movement and the loss of his sister.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:49Published
BTS' 'Dynamite' Performance on 'AGT,' Blackpink's Shoutout to Lady Gaga & Kanye West's Twitter Ban | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' 'Dynamite' Performance on 'AGT,' Blackpink's Shoutout to Lady Gaga & Kanye West's Twitter Ban | Billboard News

BTS hits the 'America's Got Talent' stage, BlackPink gushes about working with Lady Gaga and Kanye West gets banned from Twitter for violating privacy rules.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:10Published