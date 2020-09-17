'America’s Got Talent' Reveals Season 15 Winner | Billboard News
The results are in.
And the winner of 'America’s Got Talent 2020 is…Brandon Leake.
Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finaleMeghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.
'America's Got Talent' crowns spoken word poet winner in emotional season finalePoet Brandon Leake delivered emotional performances about his daughter, the Black Lives Matter movement and the loss of his sister.
