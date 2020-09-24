Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:16s - Published
President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote

President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote

The couple, now living in Southern California, appeared in a Time 100 video urging people to vote.

DeMarco Morgan reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Says He's 'Not a Fan' of Meghan Markle

President Donald Trump is speaking out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who called on...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNewsCTV NewsTMZ.com


Meghan & Harry Backlash — Trump Slams Duchess, While Palace Creates Distance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a lot of heat these days! Their video clip broadcast as...
OK! Magazine - Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol After Persuading Americans to Vote

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol After Persuading Americans to Vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged American citizens to register to vote in the November 3rd...
HNGN - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US Attorney's Office Says Small Number Of Mail-In Military Ballots Cast For President Trump Discarded In Luzerne County [Video]

US Attorney's Office Says Small Number Of Mail-In Military Ballots Cast For President Trump Discarded In Luzerne County

Federal authorities in Pennsylvania say nine military ballots cast for President Donald Trump were discarded in Luzerne County. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published
President Trump Booed As He Pays Respects To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

President Trump Booed As He Pays Respects To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The president says he wants to seat a ninth Supreme Court justice before the November election. Christina Ruffini reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:58Published
US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election results [Video]

US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election results

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for a second day today. This as President Donald Trump raises questions about whether he'll honor election results...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published