President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 minutes ago President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote The couple, now living in Southern California, appeared in a Time 100 video urging people to vote. DeMarco Morgan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend