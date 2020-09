Pittsburgh Steelers Hoping To Have 'Limited Amount Of Fans' In Attendance At Heinz Field In October Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published 3 days ago Pittsburgh Steelers Hoping To Have 'Limited Amount Of Fans' In Attendance At Heinz Field In October While the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently not hosting any fans during home games in the month of September, the team is hopeful that they will be able to host fans at Heinz Field soon. 0

