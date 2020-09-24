Protesters march through Pittsburgh following Breonna Taylor case decision
Protesters march through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania following a decision not to charge a police officer over the death of Breonna Taylor.
The hospital worker, 26, was shot multiple times as officers stormed her home on March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Unrest and protests erupted in many cities across the US following the decision.
The footage was filmed on September 23.