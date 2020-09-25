Global  
 

Seattle police officer on bicycle runs over protester's head during Breonna Taylor demonstration

A police officer on a bicycle ran over a protester's head during a demonstration for Breonna Taylor in Seattle's Capitol Hill.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @itsjosephryan in the early hours of September 24 shows a line of officers advancing towards the protesters.

One protester is prone and a bike-riding officer continues over the person's head.


