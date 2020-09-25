Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published on September 25, 2020

Four protesters were arrested Thursday night in downtown Lexington for refusing to get out of the street during a march for racial justice.

Four arrests during Thursday night's protest in Lexington

We begin with a developing story..

Four people were arrested tonight during protests in lexington after a night that started with making art as a form of activism.

Abc 36's veronica jean seltzer has been following the protests all night.

She's live now downtown.

Vj, most of the protesters have gone home.

Now, we're just hearing the music from the bars at the 5/3rd pavilion...not the competing protest chants.

Protesters started here tonight doing "artivism"... painting unity flags and posters with slogans about breonna taylor.

Then, about 100 people started marching toward uk.

On avenue of champions, a line of officers on bicycles met them ands happened"nat from arrest."

We're waiting to hear back from police how many priple we're arrested, but from my count it seemed like four.

We were right in the middle of it so i heard officers saying protesters were blocking the street illegally.

Protesters dispute that...saying they were within their eights to block one lane of the street.

Police repeatedly asked protesters to go to the sidewalk, saying they didn't want to arrest anyone.

But several people linked arms and refused to move.

After they were loaded into a van and driven off, i spoke to protesters who saw it happen...some were emotional.

L3: developing now white minah ari uk sophomore, saw c1 3 arrests "sot-4 sec minah ari uk sophomore/saw arrests: i give props to them.

I would've did the same thing if i was out there.

Stand your ground.

Fight for what you think is right.

That's what i think."

-butted--- c1 3 again, this was a night that started with art and a unity march of uk students...in stark contrasts to violent protests in louisville.

Vj live: it ended in several arrests, but the majority of protesters back here safely and now, at home.

Live in lexington, vjs, abc 36 news.

In louisville..

Last