BANG Showbiz Demi Lovato thinks Max Ehrich proposed for 'attention'
@ddlovato | #DemiLovato #MaxEhrich https://t.co/PTtGnR5mdg 55 seconds ago
entertainment.ie Demi "doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy." https://t.co/saadewAnHf 2 hours ago
Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fianceDemi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.
Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich?Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after he popped the question.
Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max EhrichDemi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich are headed for a breakup and will call off their engagement, a source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six.