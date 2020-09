Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:52s - Published 6 minutes ago Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which Kohli captains, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). 0

