Breonna Taylor's mom says, 'the system as a whole has failed her'
The aunt of Breonna Taylor reads a statement from Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, describing her heartbreak and anger.
Emotions spill into the streets following Breonna Taylor decisionAs we've seen, the Breonna Taylor decision has drawn a wide range of emotions Not only for people who live in Kentucky, but right here in southeast Wisconsin as well. R. Kweku Smith joined TMJ4 News at..
Family Of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out For First Time Since Grand Jury DecisionThe family of Breonna Taylor discussed a grand jury's decision not to directly charge officers in her shooting death.
Breonna Taylor Protesters Take To Sacramento Streets AgainProtesters took to the streets of Sacramento for the second time on Thursday, protesting the fact that no officers were charged for her killing.