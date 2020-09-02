Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

Indiana moves to Phase 5 on Saturday, local business owners excited to re-open fully

This afternoon.

Starting tomorrow all indiana businesses will move to phase 5.

That's full capacity.

News 10's richard solomon has more from local health leaders on if this is a smart move.

from gyms to bars..to nightclubs...indiana enters stage 5 on saturday.

This is news everyone's been waiting for.

But roni elder with the vigo county health department says we're not in the clear just yet.

"did you ever think you were going to get here?

Ya no.

I was actually surprised that he announced that" after 3 long months of waiting..

Connie wrin can finally re- open to full capacity.

On saturday...indiana will move to phase 5 of the back on track plan.

But we're not at the finish line just yet.

"i mean it's just day to day you just don't know what's going to happen honestly that's how it feels there's no planning" at first the state was supposed to re-open july 4th weekend.

It was paused after state health leaders saw a rise in case numbers.

But now...roni elder with the vigo county health department says numbers and positive cases have declined in vigo county.

"more capacity guidelines have been lifted.

Where our numbers being where they are it doesn't make sense at this time for us to impose any more restrictions, they just have to do it safely" and safely means still practicing social distancing.

Wrin says if you come to the verve employees will wear face mask..

To wrin it's slow and steady that win's this race.

"instead of just jumping back in i think we should kind of just slowly just step into the water" the mask mandate is extended through october 17th.

Reporting in downtown terre haute... richard solomon, news 10