Bilesuvar Movie

Bilesuvar Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: In the forgotten district of Bilesuvar, South of Azerbaijan, some men and women are looking for something in their dimly enlightened lives.

They want to tell us their wishes, their despairs and their fights.

It's all about Bilesuvar's soul.

Directed by: Elvin Adigozel screenplay: Elvin Adigozel cast: Kamran Agabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Tofig Aslanov, Ilgar Dadash, Niyameddin Amanov, Cahangir Melik, Gunel Mirzeli