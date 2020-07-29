Mega Millions winning numbers for September 25th, 2020

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions draw for September 25th.

>> good evening.

I'm carol black in this friday, september 25th and tonight's mega millions jackpot is an estimated a ties 24 million dollars of the debt clock.

I have to do at all 5 white walls plus the gold mega ball get out the tickets, good luck, you first number.

It's 48.

That's followed by.

Up next.

Is 36.

Then we have 67 in the final white ball is.

37 time out of the