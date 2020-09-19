High School Football: Picayune vs. East Central

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 7 minutes ago

The last time East Central and Picayune got together, there was a game within a game.

Last time east central and- picayune got together... there- - - - was a game... within a game.- east central's seth smith takin- on father-in-law dodd lee... bu- now the former is at pearl rive- community college... and- the latter is retired.- no family ties this time, - jeff....still an amazing- match-up- this time around though... with- both teams sitting at 3 and - 0... heading into the start of- region 4 class 5-a district - play.

- reigning 5-a south state- champion maroon tide won- last year's meeting by three- touchdowns... perhaps this- season the scoring will be more- balanced... let's find out.

- first quarter... picayune - quarterback isaac hickman - under center.... hickman looks- to his right... decides to air- - - - it out... receiver jashawn lee- gets the catch for a maroon tid- first down.

No score on the - drive for picayune though.- later in the first... east- - - - central with the ball... second- down.

Quarterback deuce hugger- takes the snap... - ryder passes to wide open - receiver cayden fant-- fant - dodges tide players right and - left... tacking on a few- yards after catch while getting- the hornets first down.

- seconds ticking down in the - - - - first... tide running back- austin samples out due to a - possible concussion-- he- does though come back in the- second quarter.

Hickman instead- relies on fullback darnell smit- who adds his name to the- list of tide rushers.

- second quarter... second down - for the hornets - in their own territory--- that- is, until fant gets the handoff- from hugger in the back field.- fant finds the edge..

Turns up- field and all picayune players- can do now is watch those - long legs carry him to the- endzone for a 70-yard - touchdown.

Hornets get on the - board first, 7 - nothing.

- later in the second... hornets- within stinging - distance of another 7 points...- receiver hayden byrd- morris closing that gap with a- snatch on the sideline- first and inches... hugger with- the quarterback sneak...- touchdown!

Well, actually not - - - - quite.

A personal foul will - march east central back 15- yards.- hornets settle for a field goal- attmept with 3 seconds left in- the half.

However, the kick - - - - goes wide left.

- in a turn of the tide, picayune- rallies after halftime, - scoring two touchdowns and- - - - shutting out east central in th- second half, claiming their 4th- win this season 14