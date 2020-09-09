9-18 KQ2 Football 2 Night

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 1 week ago

Tonight on football 2 savannah back in action after a two-week hosting the lafayette fighting irish... showdown in lathrop..

The mules buchanan... can the dragons win their first game against lathrop in 10 years?

And in kansas... maur hill..

Out to a 2-0 start..

So let's get it started with a mec showdown tonight...the last two weeks... finally able to get back on the field..

Taking on the northsiders... savannah back in action after two weeks off due to covid-19 related concerns... hosting lafayette, the fighting irish coming off a week 3 win benton...=== savannah with the ball... matt collier gets the snaps and runs out to the left giving the option to evan yount..

And he finds room on the outside before being brought down at the 20... that would lead to savannah's first touchdown... === savannah has the ball again... collier in shotguns takes the snap and connects with yount again.... he breaks a tackle and jukes another defender to get into the endzone... savannah up 12-0=== lafayette looking to get something going for them.... derrick may takes the snap and runs out to his right... gets the nice block and cuts back inside and he gets into the endzone untouched.... the extra point is good irish trail 12-7=== savannah again in scoring position... this time collier will keep it and he gets into the endzone for another savannah touchdown... === savannah wins this one 23-21 from savannah..

To the southside..

Benton cardinals looking for win number one..

Hosting central out of kansas city...=== first quarter.... cardinals with the ball...and here is some misdirection in the backfield...garison dydell gets the ball and he springs free...dives into the endzone 14-0 benton..=====to start the second half...central blue eagles looking for a response...and this run might be one of the top runs we see all year..the quarterback walter taylor calls his own number...breaks one tackle... two tackles...runs over his own teammate...he cuts back across the field...puts the speed shoes on..dydell trying to track him down...but taylor is able to score...heck of a run by taylor and kansas city central back in this game..

======cardinal head coach kevin keeton staying calm as he knows his team is close to pulling off a big win...===== it's dydell at quarterback..he hands it to caleb addington..

And this is a nice burst up the field..he scores..

And benton gets their fist win of the season 20-14..

Maryville's first true road game of the season undefeated st.

Pius in kansas city.= the spoofhounds have dominated the series in recent years take the momentum in a hurry tonight.= jack mosh passing deep in the back of the end zone 7-0 pius we'll see deters tonight.= but maryville has an answer.

From 6 yards out weiss on the hand off is in.

Maryville knots this one up at 7 apiece.== the warriors took the lead back on a field goal spoofhounds are knocking on the door.

4th and goal from inside the 5.

Nothing doing.

Huge stop for pius.== ensuing possession couple minutes left in the half mosh fires deep down the left sideline haul it in.

Breathing room for st.

Pius.= later in the drive deters again to bring this one down.

17-7 st.

Pius lead heading into the break second half..

But the warriors outlast the hounds..

The hornets hosting cameron tonight... cameron gets the win 48-21 cameron moves to 3-1... while chillicothe falls to 0-4... the dragons host maryville next week..

And chillicothe goes on the road to st.

Pius... down in lee's summit..

The suburban red conference... central taking on the tigers... central fall 22-8 next week though..

Another city rivalry in st.

Joseph..

The kci, one of the best small school conferences in the state... and for the last few years... lathrop sitting at the top of the conference... but it's been a different season for the mules..

Just 1 game so far because of positive covid-19 cases..

But the mules back..

And taking on a team trying to dethrone the mules in the kci... down in lathrop..

The mules hosting mid-buchanan..

Lathrop won last year's meeting 49-0...=== this year..

The dragons coming in 3-0... and in those three games... allowing teams just 7 points per game...=== opening driver for the dragons..

Goes to tj runyan..

Goes around the edge... picks up a good chunk of yardage....=== later in the drive..

Runyan again..

His running ability makes an already dangerous dragons team that much better... touchdown dragons..

Runyan gives mid-buch an early 7-0 lead with the pat good...=== ensuing lathrop drive..

Penalities hurting the mules... backed up on 2nd and 30... check out this throw..

Well placed... almost a catch but blake hunter breaks it up...=== mules punt..

Ensuing drive... dragons trying to make it a 2-possession game..

The give to rawlins brant... no room on the outside..

No problem..

Cuts it back all the way across gets deep into mules territory...=== few plays later... runyan with it..

Ball knocked loose..

Good hit on the ball... dragons get it back but turn it over on downs later...=== we don't talk enough about it but this mid- buchanan defense... on third and long..

The strip and cage burns recovers deep in mules territory..=== then javan noyes lowers the shoulder..

Punches it in..

Touchdown and the dragons roll tonight..

First win against lathrop since 2010..

Dave riggert... down in weston... west platte hosting lawson... cardinals take this one 10-6 the cardinals host plattsburg next week..

And west platte heads over to gower for week 5... over in hamilton tonight..

The hornets hosting east buchanan... bulldogs win 60-36 both teams continuing kci play next week... bulldogs host west platte... and hamilton hosting lathrop... staying in the kci... plattsburg coming off a loss to west platte... hosting the north platte panthers, who look for their first win...=== tigers up 7-0 with about five minutes to go in the first half... and make this a drive... on fourth down..

Kayden carter gets nate close..

Just enough for the first down... tigers just letting this clock wind down... === little later..

Luke schroeder... keeps the drive moving... but the panters defense tightening up... fourth and long..

Under 30 seconds... to go... carter to schroeder to kameron dake in the endzone..

Goes up and against touchdown tigers... plattsburg defense slams the door tonight..

Tigers win this one 29-0 to get back in the win column... in 11-man grand river conference... gallatin getting the wn over polo 48-27..

And south harrison..

In a grc-275 conference crossover... it's an 8-man football showdown... a rematch from last year's state title game..

Southwest livingston and mound city squaring off... those highlights coming up next on football 2 back to football 2 night... mound city and southwest livingston met in the 8-man state championship last season... the panthers ran their way to a back-to-back state title... but in the regular season..

Southwest got the win..

So how's it go tonight?

Down in ludlow we go... wildcats down 14-0... === chase neptune from sw: ko return for td.

Makes it 14-6 mc===tony osborn to wil young on 4th and long for a 1st down to setup a landon poppa td.

Mc goes up 20-6.

===wes hughes 8 yard td and 2pt conversion.

Tied up at 20panthers get the win over the wildcats 40-36 and to help break down tonight's contest between mound city and southwest livingston one of two guys, along with anthony crane, covering the 8-man football beat... devin albertson... (chris question)(adam question) (chris question) 275 games tonight..

Dekalb at east atchison canceled because of covid-19 concerns... and up in barnard, platte valley hosting south holt nodaway-holt... spartans win 52-6 up in rockport... blue jays hosting northwest nodaway... in a 275 conference game... rock port coming away with the win over northwest nodaway 50-28..

And stanberry's game at osceola cancelled because of covid-19 concerns at osceola... over in stewartsville..

Grc-275 crossover..

North andrew coming off a win against pattonsburg last week... taking on stewartsville/osborn wildcards...=== less than 5 minutes left in the first -- wildcards up 6-0... cross bryant gets the snap -- and drops back looking deep into the endzone -- braxton gibson grabs for the touchdown... wildcards lead 12-0=== north andrew marching down the field... carson thomas hands it off to andrew goff... he finds a hole and is in the endzone for a touchdown to put the cardinals on the board... the two point conversion is good -- north andrew down 12-8 === in the second quarter now.... north andrew with the ball... thomas fakes the hand off and rolls out to his right... and he finds a wide open keaton hannah for another cardinal touchdown... they convert the 2 point conversion -- north andrew takes the lead 16-12=== and n-a wins this one 60-18 bishop leblond... the golden eagles getting the win over keytesville 62-32..

And worth county over at albany... 56-54 pattonsburg coming off a week 3 loss..

Looking for a bounce back game..

Traveling to king city tonight...=== let's start early in the first... panthers driving and pulling out the tricks..

And ends up in the hands of brett emig... touchdown pattonsburg...=== what a start for the panthers..

Coach excited for his guys... === and it continues..

On defense... sam coin..

Almost misses the tackle..

But knocks the ball loose... panthers ball...=== little later..

Zane reed just basically walks into the endzone... pattonsburg in control..=== but king city makes this one close... parker muff gets away from tackles..

We've seen a few games this season cancelled because of covid-19... impacting teams on the kansas side too...maur hill lost its original game for tonight..

But as we've seen a lot..

Teams stepping up and finding opponents no matter how far away... senior night over in atchison kansas mount academy ravens were able to find an opponent this week as the nickerson panthers travled over 3 hours to play ===.maur hill was not sure on how this game would go but they came out strong shane soxy scoring on the first drive pair of scores===on the kickoff return philip magana of nickerson takes it back but fumbles the ball recovering itdrew caudle finds shane soxy again in the back of the endzone.

Caudle throws three touchdowns tonight... ravens up 12-0.===the star running back for maur hill, andrew schwinn making big plays on defense turnover on downs, 12 tackles for him...the ravens stopping the panthers a few times on downs score a touchdown endzone 3 times tonight..but right before half maur hill was able to pick off the panthers seniors taking care of business tonight...40 to 6 the final score and oh.

(3-0) some kansas scores to pass along too... riverside over in hiawatha tonight... cyclones pick up the win 42-6 and atchison looking for its win taking on bonner springs... atchison picks up their first win 42-24 and out west on 36 highway... troy trojans taking on wabaunsee...=== trojans have the ball... cam anders rolls out to his right -- finds blaine shellenberger -- he makes a defender miss -- and gets a few more yards before being taken down.....=== trojans would be forced to punt --- but get the ball back anderson this time rolling to his left -- finding a wide open keaton neumann and he gets down to around the 10 yard line... === anderson handing it off gavin and he powers into the endzone for a touchdown... troy leads 6-0 === but waubansee would come back and take this one 37-13 and at the 8-man level..

Doniphan west... taking on johnson-brock... doniphan west picks up the win 44-22 you voted all week for our anderson auto group play of the week..

This week's winner..

