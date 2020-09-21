Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia News

The 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough became the fastest to reach a million followers on Instagram upon his debut on Thursday.

With that he set a record, beating even popular Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

The renowned nonagenarian naturalist and broadcaster was compelled to join the platform because "saving the planet was now a communications challenge"!

