Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia News

The 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough became the fastest to reach a million followers on Instagram upon his debut on Thursday.

With that he set a record, beating even popular Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

The renowned nonagenarian naturalist and broadcaster was compelled to join the platform because "saving the planet was now a communications challenge"!

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn “saving our planet is now...
Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram!

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram to encourage people to do their bit to save the planet.

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in..

Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’

Sir David Attenborough's extraordinary life and career is celebrated in a newfilm premiering in theaters in September and on Netflix. Attenborough alsooffers a stark warning about the destruction to..

