Oakland Breonna Taylor Protesters: Protesters Clash With Oakland Police, Several Arrested

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Denver police detain driver after vehicle plows into Breonna Taylor protesters

A driver was detained in Denver on Wednesday night after allegedly plowing his vehicle through a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Breonna Taylor protesters urged nonviolence, then 2 Louisville police officers were shot

Protesters discouraged violence after the indictment in the Breonna Taylor case. Two officers were...
USATODAY.com - Published

Oakland police assaulted during rioting; unrest prompts BART station closure

Police in Oakland, Calif. arrested several protesters for assaulting officers Friday night as...
FOXNews.com - Published


Breonnna Taylor's mother condemns ruling [Video]

Breonnna Taylor's mother condemns ruling

The mother of Breonna Taylor - who was shot and killed by US police - said she had been failed by the system.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:55Published
10 Protesters Arrested During Demonstration Outside West Hollywood Sheriff's Station [Video]

10 Protesters Arrested During Demonstration Outside West Hollywood Sheriff's Station

By 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies had scattered the demonstrators. A truck that was playing music was towed away and the driver appeared to have been detained. The department said approximately 10..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published
Protesters Clash With Oakland Police Forcing BART Station Closure [Video]

Protesters Clash With Oakland Police Forcing BART Station Closure

BART closed the 12th Street Oakland/City Center BART station due to civil unrest in downtown Oakland Friday evening. (9-25-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:38Published