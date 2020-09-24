Oakland Breonna Taylor Protesters: Protesters Clash With Oakland Police, Several Arrested
Breonnna Taylor's mother condemns rulingThe mother of Breonna Taylor - who was shot and killed by US police - said she had been failed by the system.
10 Protesters Arrested During Demonstration Outside West Hollywood Sheriff's StationBy 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies had scattered the demonstrators. A truck that was playing music was towed away and the driver appeared to have been detained. The department said approximately 10..
Protesters Clash With Oakland Police Forcing BART Station ClosureBART closed the 12th Street Oakland/City Center BART station due to civil unrest in downtown Oakland Friday evening. (9-25-20)