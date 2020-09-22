Global  
 

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral".

The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.View on euronews


Amy Coney Barrett Railed on Abortion, Health Care Rights

 Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's pick to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, according to multiple reports, and judging by Barrett's past comments, her..
How will a Supreme Court vacancy shake up the 2020 race?

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has set off a dramatic chain of events leading up to what is expected to be a fierce confirmation battle in the Senate to..
Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
The Judicial Wars Started on Biden’s Watch. Can He End Them?

 He reveres Senate custom and recognizes the courts’ essential role in shaping a policy agenda. Those dual instincts have perhaps never been in greater..
Senate inquiry report backs university fee reform amid strong dissent from committee members

 Senate committee chair James McGrath said the federal government's bill struck an appropriate balance but other members have attacked the legislation, calling it..
Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
Trump is leaning toward Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, GOP sources say

 While Barrett, 48, has been the front-runner for the nomination all along, the sources said she has become the sole focus of the process.
Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, report says

 Amy Coney Barrett will be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to reports. Quoting multiple senior Republican..
Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court [Video]

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.

As campaign heats up, Trump woos Latino, Black voters

 With fewer than 40 days left before the election, President Donald Trump unveiled his second policy plan in as many days as he tried to chip away at his..
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

President Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
President Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday, hopes to fire up base

As President Trump continues to tease his Supreme Court nominee pick, CBS News has learned that he...
The Supreme Court Vacancy Is A Key Point In Courting Voters

The Supreme Court Vacancy Is A Key Point In Courting Voters Watch VideoPresident Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday. She's a leading contender for the...
Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..

President Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the nation's highest court.

CBS News: Trump Expected To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court [Video]

CBS News: Trump Expected To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

