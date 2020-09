KC Trump car parade attracts thousands Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published 2 minutes ago KC Trump car parade attracts thousands Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a ride along supporting President Donald Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 38 DAYS TO ELECTION ANDTODAY -- A STRONG SHOWOF SUPPORT THISAFTERNOON FORPRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP AS THOUSANDSDRIVE THROUGHDOWNTOWN.REPORTER MCKENZIENELSON JOINS US NOWFROM THE COUNTRY CLUBPLAZA WHERE THEPARADE ENDED.WHAT'S IT LOOKING LIKEOUT THERE?YOU CAN SEE THE TRUMPVEHICLE PARADE IS STILLMAKING ITS WAY TO THEPLAZA FROM THE LIBERTYMEMORIAL WHERE THEYLEFT AT 3 OCLOCK THISAFTERNOON.SUPPORTERS OF JOEBIDEN ARE ACROSS THESTREET FROM WHERE WEARE "EARLIER A FIGHT BROKEOUT AND AT LEAST 5PEOPLE WERE PUT INHANDCUFFS BUT IT"SUNCLEAR WHO WAS ALLINVOLVED..THE TRUMP VEHICLEPARADE WAS AN EVENTCREATED ON FACEBOOKTHAT BROUGHT A FEWTHOUSAND PEOPLE OUTTO THE LIBERTYMEMORIAL.THEY GATHERED THERETHIS AFTERNOONCHANTING 4 MORE YEARS" AND THEN MADE THEIRWAY TO THE PLAZA.KRISTI TOUSLEE"It"s everything to come outandsee what the silent majority,it"sso cool to see how many peoplearound you that you don"t knoware actually Trump supportersandthey"re everywhere, this issoawesome.KCPD"S TRAFFIC UNITWAS BROUGHT INBECAUSE THE PARADE DIDNOT HAVE A PERMIT.NOW WE HAVE OFFICERSHERE ON THE PLAZAMONITORING THESITUATIOLIVE FROM THE PLAZA,MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEWS.





