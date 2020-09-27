DRIVERS IN MORGAN COUNTY READY FOR HIGHWAY 231 REOPENING

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 58 minutes ago

Taken mid- construction in march.

Waay-31s alexis scott is live after talking with drivers who are ready for the road to open... alexis what are they saying?

This highway has been closed since february -- but that changes tomorrow.

The alabama department of transportation says this opening is more than 2 months ahead of schedule ... and drivers told me -- their looking forward to a quicker and safer drive.

Dustin parker, lives in morgan city 1:55-2:03 "i'm extremely thankful the construction crews were able to finish 2 months ahead of schedule and i think everyone is going to see huge improvements in quality of life because of this," dustin parker drove down highway 231 to and from work.

But after part of the road was completely blocked off... he and others experienced longer commutes... as they were forced to take a series of two-lane roads on highway 36.

Lynsey staggs, lives in morgan county 2:06-2:17 "people are going to feel less stressed.

It used to take 30 minutes, now it's like an hour...hour and a half so it'll be great in that area," after months of raining and flooding... it caused cracks and shifts in the road that made it unsafe to drive on.

The alabama department of transportation closed it off ..

And began planning a permandent fix.

It chose to build two-deep foundation bridges in its place.

The project costs more than 14 million dollars.

Now after months of waiting... the roads are ready to go ahead of schedule.

But parker hopes people remember to drive safely.

Dustin parker, lives in morgan city 3:08-3:23 "i'm hoping people are going to yield to the warnings because it's still an active construction zone.

I hope people are going to listen to officials and heed the speed limit signs until they can finish construction," but for drivers like parker and staggs -- it's been a long time coming.

Lynsey staggs, lives in morgan county 3:54-4:03 "that's going to be nice and open but with that comes speeding so definitely want everybody is going to be safe and all that stuff," the bridges will officially be open to drive on... monday afternoon after a ribbon cutting from governor kay ivey.

Reporting in morgan county, alexis scott waay-31 news thank you alexis.

Now the reopening ceremony is at 2:30.

The state is