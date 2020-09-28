Castle Tennis Prepares For Postseason

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Always sectionals will begin this week.

One team with high hopes for the postseason is castle.

The knights fell in regionals last year... and then this year brought a great deal of uncertainty because of the pandemic.

But through it all the team tells me that they are ready for a deep postseason run.

2020 has forced high school athletes to make adjustments to their routines, and the castle tennis team has had to adapt in ways of their own.

The biggest change has been no over nights this year, so that is a significant change and kind of a bummer for the guys because going on the over nights is a big deal and that's a lot of fun.

Getting into the high school season has kind of made me realize just how different this all is because we are just losing a lot of those team building, camaraderie type things like overnights in the hotel.

With the regular season wrapping up on saturday, the knights have officially concluded the season with a mark of 16-2.

We've got a really good group of guys, a good senior class, we've been playing together for four years now and we really push each other and that really helps us excel as a team overall.

Craig-there's a lot of really good chemistry and they are just a hardworking team.

It's the first team i've had rally in all my years of coaching where pretty much all of them play in the off season and worked hard during the off season.

They get along well it's just a cohesive group.

But if you ask the team, there is still work to be done.

Castle's season ended in regionals last season and with 7 seniors graduating this year, the knights want this last dance together to be special.

Jackson-we're just really looking to leave a legacy before we move on and we all just kind of realize this is our last chance to do something special this year so we're all really trying to make it count.

Aneesh- we're coming back hungrier just better overall.

Everybody's better than last year.

We all do everything better and we're just looking to make a deep postseason run i think we can make it so state.

On the