Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing on September 13. Speaking on today's inauguration of Durgapur-Banka section of Paradip-Muzaffarpur pipeline, Union Minister of Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stated that in last 6 years, 400 petrol pumps became operational in Bihar while 1,200 LPG distributors opened. "This generated employment for 20,000 youths here," he added.
A tractor was set on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday morning to protest against the farm laws. The protest was being held by Punjab Youth Congress workers. Around 15 to 20 people had gathered at India Gate and set the tractor on fire. Police said that the incident took place at around 7.15-7.30 am. The fire was doused off and tractor was removed, police addd. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties. Police said that they are trying to ascertain those involved. The new farm laws have triggered protests across the country. Opposition has claimed that the farm laws will harm farmers' interest, benefit corporates. Centre has, however, said the proposed laws will benefit farmers' increase and their income.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the new farm bills passed in Parliament. They staged their protest at Devidaspura village by blocking Delhi-Amritsar rail track. The farmers' union had earlier planned their protest for three days from Sep 24-26, but said they will not end the agitation until Modi government take these bills back. Farmers mainly in Punjab, Haryana fear new farm Bills will result into their exploitation by big corporates.
Punjab Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi on September 28. A tractor was also set ablaze by the protestors. They were protesting against the farm reforms and other issues. According to Delhi Police, around 15- 20 persons gathered and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was also removed. Probe in the matter is underway.
