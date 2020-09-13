Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues.

Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the incident and said, "Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi.

In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy.

The incident is unfortunate.

They are trying to mislead farmers.

Words fall short to condemn this incident."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dharmendra Pradhan Dharmendra Pradhan politician from Odisha, India

400 petrol pumps, 1,200 LPG distributors opened in last 6 years in Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan [Video]

400 petrol pumps, 1,200 LPG distributors opened in last 6 years in Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing on September 13. Speaking on today's inauguration of Durgapur-Banka section of Paradip-Muzaffarpur pipeline, Union Minister of Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stated that in last 6 years, 400 petrol pumps became operational in Bihar while 1,200 LPG distributors opened. "This generated employment for 20,000 youths here," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published
PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar [Video]

PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were present during the inauguration. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

India Gate India Gate Triumphal arch in New Delhi

Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate to protest against farm laws [Video]

Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate to protest against farm laws

A tractor was set on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday morning to protest against the farm laws. The protest was being held by Punjab Youth Congress workers. Around 15 to 20 people had gathered at India Gate and set the tractor on fire. Police said that the incident took place at around 7.15-7.30 am. The fire was doused off and tractor was removed, police addd. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties. Police said that they are trying to ascertain those involved. The new farm laws have triggered protests across the country. Opposition has claimed that the farm laws will harm farmers' interest, benefit corporates. Centre has, however, said the proposed laws will benefit farmers' increase and their income.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published

Delhi: Tractor set ablaze at India gate to protest against farm legislations

 The incident happened at around 7:30 am today when the group of unknown men carrying posters of Bhagat Singh reached the India Gate shouting slogans against the..
DNA

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Farm Bills: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' protest [Video]

Farm Bills: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' protest

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the new farm bills passed in Parliament. They staged their protest at Devidaspura village by blocking Delhi-Amritsar rail track. The farmers' union had earlier planned their protest for three days from Sep 24-26, but said they will not end the agitation until Modi government take these bills back. Farmers mainly in Punjab, Haryana fear new farm Bills will result into their exploitation by big corporates.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Tractor set ablaze near India Gate by Punjab Youth Congress workers [Video]

Watch: Tractor set ablaze near India Gate by Punjab Youth Congress workers

Punjab Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi on September 28. A tractor was also set ablaze by the protestors. They were protesting against the farm reforms and other issues. According to Delhi Police, around 15- 20 persons gathered and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was also removed. Probe in the matter is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this

Xenohadi

Aditya Lok Pathak Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to sp… https://t.co/Y0LWP790SW 29 minutes ago

epatrakaar

Shravan Shukla ePatrakaar Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to sp… https://t.co/DGHZLKyC65 36 minutes ago

somitsrivastav

سومیت سریواستوو (رودر) Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to sp… https://t.co/NRdHChl598 43 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Today #Congress showed its true colours in #Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to… https://t.co/XGPF4m4V87 1 hour ago

GuruGajewasia

sİLeNt pOeT RT @timesofindia: ANI quotes Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Today, Congress showed its true colours. In the name of farmers, some anti-… 1 hour ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #DharmendraPradha: Today #Congress showed its true colours in #Delhi. In the name of #farmers some anti-social elem… https://t.co/lZk7dZYBir 2 hours ago

ConnectGujarat

ConnectGujarat Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to sp… https://t.co/FdsovLpJiG 2 hours ago

OpinionExpress

Opinion Express #FarmersProtest: Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements… https://t.co/39UETzxeLO 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Farm Bills protest: Tractor set on fire at India Gate | Oneindia News [Video]

Farm Bills protest: Tractor set on fire at India Gate | Oneindia News

Punjab youth Congress Workers set a tractor on fire near India gate early Monday morning in protest against the Farm legislations against which farmers in Punjab and Haryana, India's grain bowl, have..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published