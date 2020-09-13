Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate

Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues.

Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the incident and said, "Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi.

In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy.

The incident is unfortunate.

They are trying to mislead farmers.

Words fall short to condemn this incident."