Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 days ago

"HORNS HONKING" AFTER 6 YEARS,THE MIAMI HEAT ARE HEADIBACK TO THE FINALS AND FANSCOULDN'T BE HAPPIER.

MANY TOOKTO THE STREETS OF MIAMI LASTNIGHT TO CELEBRATE THE HEAT'SVICTORY OVER BOSTON.THE TEAM DEFEATED THE CELTICSIN GAME 6 OF THE EASTERNCONFERENCE FINALS, 125 TO 113.NOW IT'S TWO DAYS OF RESTBEFORE THE HEAT TAKE ON THELOS ANGELES LAKERS.

GAME OIS WEDNESDAY AT